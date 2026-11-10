Gold Edges Lower After Strong Rally; US Inflation Data Eyed

(RTTNews) - Gold prices declined on Tuesday after a strong rally in the previous session. Spot gold fell 1.4 percent to $4,084.11 an ounce after climbing almost 2 percent on Monday as falling oil prices helped ease inflation and rate-hike concerns. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $4,091.65.

The U.S. dollar index edged up slightly as attention shifted to upcoming U.S. inflation readings.

The release of October U.S. CPI report will be in the spotlight later today, with economists expecting smaller increases than in September.

Wholesale inflation numbers for October are scheduled for Friday, with the annual PPI expected to climb to 6.6 percent.

These inflation reports come amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December to contain price pressures.

Following upbeat U.S. jobs data released last week, markets currently price in an 84 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed's December 8-9 meeting.

Meanwhile, oil prices extended their slide, with Brent crude futures falling more than 2 percent toward $90 a barrel after U.S. President Trump said there is positive momentum toward ending the Iran conflict.

Trump downplayed the prospect of further U.S. strikes on Iran but warned U.S. forces remained "locked and loaded."

He described the war as militarily "effectively over" but emphasized the continuation of the U.S. naval blockade and Operation Iron Gate.

Media reports suggested that U.S. Democrats are considering using the December 11 government shutdown deadline to block passage of a federal spending bill and press the Trump administration to halt the war with Iran.

It was said that lawmakers are weighing whether to act immediately or wait until a new Congress convenes in January.

There were also unconfirmed reports that Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for $8 billion in frozen funds.