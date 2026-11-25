(RTTNews) - Gold prices drifted lower on Wednesday as investors braced for today's U.S. inflation reading and a possible tariff announcement from the Trump administration to replace levies struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce new tariffs on India, China, and 14 other economies accused of supporting excess industrial production that hurts American companies.

Spot gold fell 0.7 percent at $3,532.68 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $3,533.30.

The U.S. dollar regained momentum due to risk-off sentiment prevailing in financial markets amid talk of fresh U.S. tariffs and renewed doubts on AI trade's durability.

In economic releases, the release of October PCE inflation and Q3 GDP readings will be in the spotlight later today.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, is seen rising 0.3 percent month-on-month in October, the same pace as in the previous month, while the annual core inflation is expected to edge up to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent in September.

The PCE inflation report along with other data on Q3 GDP, jobless claims, durable goods orders and personal income and spending, might provide additional clues on the Fed's policy path ahead of its Dec. 8-9 policy meeting.

Markets currently expect a 96 percent chance of a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's December policy meeting and a 4 percent probability of a larger 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Oil prices were little changed, recovering early losses after Yemen's Houth group claimed that it had carried out two military operations targeting the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's Eastern province and the financial center in King Abdullah Economic City in Riyadh.