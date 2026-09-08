08.09.2026 11:45:18

Gold Edges Lower As Dollar Recovers Amid Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as rising oil prices amid escalating Middle East tensions revived inflation and interest-rate concerns.

Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $4,396.21 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $4,440.29 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar index was marginally higher, recovering early losses as investors kept a close eye on developments in the Middle East and looked forward to the release of crucial U.S. inflation data this week, which could influence expectations around the Federal Reserve's September policy decision.

Brent crude futures surged toward $100 a barrel after Iran threatened to retaliate against any new U.S. attacks on its assets and Saudi-led coalition forces vowed a resolute response to a wave of attacks from Houthi rebels.

Traders also watched for details of an Iranian deal with Oman to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

As inflation worries mount, the European Central Bank is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis-point interest-rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting on Thursday.

Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada also remained on investors' radar.

With no sign of a trade deal on the horizon, Canada's retaliatory tariffs of 15 percent to 50 percent on hundreds of American goods are set to take effect today.

Sharpening the trade standoff with Canada, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to block the sale of Bombardier jets in the U.S.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:01 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.09.26 KW 36: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefrot -- DAX im Minus --Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt gibt am Dienstag deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich schwächer. Auch am Dienstag fanden die Börsen in Asien keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen