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16.11.2026 11:09:07
Gold Edges Lower On Rate-hike Concerns
(RTTNews) - Gold prices fell notably on Monday amid expectations for further Federal Reserve rate hikes in the coming months.
Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $3,855.83 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $3,857.87.
The U.S. dollar extended gains for a fifth consecutive session, driven by hawkish Fed remarks and hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data for October.
Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid stated on Sunday that inflation is uncomfortably above the 2 percent target and requires central bank action.
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said a gradual path for interest-rate hikes will be appropriate to combat inflation.
On the economic front, U.S. October retail sales report due on Tuesday, minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on Wednesday, and a slew of Federal Reserve speeches could provide additional clues on the Fed's policy path this week.
Financial markets are currently pricing in a total of three quarter-point moves by the middle of next year. Some economists believe that October's hot CPI and PPI data could lead to a 50-basis point hike at the Fed's December meeting.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield neared 5.15 percent ahead of Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech later in the day.
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