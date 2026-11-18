(RTTNews) - Gold prices faced sustained selling pressure on Wednesday as a stronger dollar and elevated Treasury yields reduced the appeal for non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold tumbled 1.8 percent to $3,779 an ounce as resilient U.S. economic data reinforced investor expectations for a decisive monetary policy response from the Federal Reserve. U.S. gold futures were down 2.1 percent at $3,782 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar index held near a 19-month high while Treasury yields held broadly steady after St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem suggested that the Fed may need to hike its benchmark rate as many as four times by early next year to ensure the inflation problem doesn't get worse.

Investors await the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting later in the day for clues as to whether policymakers are leaning towards another rate increase next month.

According to CME's FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a near-certain likelihood of a 25-basis-point-increase in December.

West Asian tensions also remained on investors' radar after American warplanes hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday in response to aggression by the IRGC targeting U.S. service members and assets.

Iran Army's Navy said a fourth tanker violating regulations set in place by Tehran has struck a naval mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.