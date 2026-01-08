Gold Extends Losses As Dollar Firms Before Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Gold extended losses on Thursday, after having fallen more than 1 percent in the previous session due to profit taking.

Spot gold dipped 0.6 percent to $4,430.42 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $4,435.89.

A stronger dollar dented appeal for bullion after a slew of U.S. economic reports released overnight reinforced the view of a slowing yet resilient economy.

The JOLTS report hinted at a cooling labor market, while ADP reported a modest rebound in private hiring and the ISM Services PMI surprised to the upside.

Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data, including reports on weekly jobless claims and the U.S. trade deficit.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its December employment report on Friday, which could offer further insight into the labor market and the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 60,000 jobs in December after an increase of 64,000 jobs in November.

The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields were range bound in European trade amid bets that the Federal Reserve will deliver at least two interest-rate cuts this year.