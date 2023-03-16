|
16.03.2023 11:26:23
Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti Agree Key Terms Of Proposed JV In Ghana
(RTTNews) - Gold Fields (GFI) and AngloGold Ashanti (AGD.L, AU) have agreed the key terms of a proposed joint venture in Ghana between Gold Fields' Tarkwa and AngloGold Ashanti's Iduapriem mines. AngloGold Ashanti will contribute its 100% interest in Iduapriem to Gold Fields Ghana in return for a shareholding in that company.
Excluding the interest to be held by the Government of Ghana, Gold Fields will have an interest of 66.7%, or two-thirds, and AngloGold Ashanti will have an interest of 33.3%, or one-third, in the Joint Venture.
The Tarkwa Mine is held by Gold Fields Ghana, in which Gold Fields currently owns a 90% share and the Government of Ghana holds 10%. The Iduapriem Mine is 100% owned by AngloGold Ashanti.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ADRS)
|18,90
|5,00%
|Gold Fields Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
|10,40
|2,97%
