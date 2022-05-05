|
05.05.2022 09:39:00
Gold Fields Limited - Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2022
JOHANNESBURG , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.
Full results are available on the company website:
www.goldfields.com
Media Enquiries - Ghana
Emma Morrison
Tel +233 (0) 302 770189
Mobile +233 (0) 241 391466
Email Emma.Morrison@goldfields.com
Investor Enquiries
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel +27 11 562 9775
Mobile +27 82 312 8692
Email Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas Mengel
Tel +27 11 562 9849
Mobile +27 72 493 5170
Email Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Media Enquiries
Sven Lunsche
Tel +27 11 562 9763
Mobile +27 82 260 9279
Email Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
Directors: C A Carolus (Chair), C I Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), P A Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani #, P J Bacchus†, T P Goodlace, J E McGill^, S P Reid^, P G Sibiya, Y G H Suleman
^Australian, †British, #Ghanaian, ** Executive Director
Company Secretary: Anrè Weststrate
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited---operational-update-for-the-quarter-ended-31-march-2022-301540452.html
SOURCE Gold Fields Limited
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gold Fields Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gold Fields Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gold Fields Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
|11,70
|-3,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbucht am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.