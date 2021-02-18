|
18.02.2021 07:16:00
Gold Fields Limited: Results for the year ended 31 December 2021
JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced normalised profit for year ended 31 December 2020 of US$879m (US$1.00 per share). This compared with normalised profit of US$343m (US$0.42 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2019.
A final dividend number 93 of 320 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 15 March 2021, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of 480 SA cents per share (gross).
Full results are available on the company website:
www.goldfields.com
Enquiries
Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27 11 562-9775
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27 11 562-9763
Mobile: +27 83 260 9279
Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
