Gold Fields Publishes 2019 Integrated Annual Report

JOHANNESBURG, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) today published its Integrated Annual Report 2019 (IAR) and a number of associated reports on its website.

These are the statutory Annual Financial Report 2019 (AFR), including the Governance Report, containing the audited separate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the 2019 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement, Gold Fields' Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Content Index 2019 and Gold Fields' 2019 Climate Change Report. These audited results contain no modifications to the financial results published on 12 February 2020.

The Notice to Shareholders of the AGM will be published and posted to shareholders by the end of April 2020.

The suite of reports and full media release are available on the company's website www.goldfields.com

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines (including our Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser

Tel: +27 11-562-9775

Mobile: +27 82-312-8692

Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel

Tel: +27 11-562-9849

Mobile: +27 72-493-5170

Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche

Tel: +27 11-562-9763

Mobile: +27 83-260-9279

Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-publishes-2019-integrated-annual-report-301031908.html

SOURCE Gold Fields