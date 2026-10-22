Gold Hits Over Two-week Low As Brent Crude Tops $112 On Supply Concerns

(RTTNews) - Gold prices fell over 1 percent to reach their lowest level in more than two weeks on Thursday as investors reacted to escalating Middle East tensions and looked ahead to a series of central bank meetings due next week for direction.

Spot gold tumbled 1.3 percent to $4,088.97 an ounce after rising modestly on Wednesday to snap three-days of declines. U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $4,104.50.

Inflation and rate-hike worries returned to the fore due to prevailing uncertainty in the energy market.

Brent crude futures topped $112 a barrel as a drone attack on Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field along with an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Damman, Saudi Araia, heightened concerns over further disruptions to energy supplies.

As Houthi attacks intensify in Yemen, the U.S. State Department ordered non-emergency U.S. government staff and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia.

The New York Times reported, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the deliberations, that the United States and Israel have drawn up specific plans for a possible new round of strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections.

The proposed targets could include Iran's nuclear facilities, missile and drone capabilities, and energy infrastructure, according to the report.

Elsewhere, Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles on Wednesday evening, hours after Moscow said it is "ready in principle" to resume peace talks and U.S. President Donald Trump stated that ending Russia's war against Ukraine is now closer than ever before.

Investors are also keeping an eye on France's mounting debt concerns after France's 10-year bond yield rose to 5.089 percent, exceeding the yield on comparable U.S. Treasury bonds for the first time since 2013.

The U.S. dollar index was little changed as focus shifted to central bank meetings in Japan, Canada, the U.S. and Europe, due next week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its interest-rate decision on October 28. The rate hike odds have fallen to 16 percent for next week, but most economists expect a hike in December.

U.S. jobless claims data due on Thursday and the release of Flash Purchasing Managers Index on Friday may shape the Fed's next policy decision to some extent.