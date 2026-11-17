(RTTNews) - Gold prices hovered near a fourteen-month low on Tuesday, weighed down by the headwinds of a stronger dollar, higher Treasury yields and tech-led liquidations.

Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $3,866.03 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $3,869.15.

A firm dollar and elevated bond yields kept pressure on gold as investors seek direction on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

The U.S. dollar index held near its highest level since April 2025 amid bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Despite recent hawkish remarks from policymakers, markets see only a slim chance of a 50-basis-point Fed rate hike in December.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting, due for release on Wednesday may provide further clues on the Fed's rate trajectory ahead of next month's interest-rate decision.

According to CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a near-certain likelihood of a 25-basis point rate hike in December.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack told Bloomberg TV that inflation pressures appear to be broadening and that she favors gradual, measured rate increases to let the economy adjust to policy changes.

Separately, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said that the central bank is studying whether AI would boost production and economic growth or prove highly disruptive and economically costly.

In geopolitical news, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump would not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged military commitment, ruling out the possibility of U.S. involvement lasting even two years.

Brent crude futures were modestly higher around $93 a barrel in early European trading after tumbling 3.6 percent on Monday amid expectations that global oil supplies will remain relatively stable.