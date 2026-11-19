(RTTNews) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Thursday after falling more than 3 percent on Wednesday to their lowest level since September 2025, pressured by a stronger dollar and hawkish Fed remarks.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $3,730 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $3,733.05.

The U.S. dollar scaled a fresh 19-month high as hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve spurred expectations of prolonged monetary tightening.

The minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed nearly all officials had agreed they would likely have to raise interest rates "in the months ahead".

Two officials said a rate increase exceeding 25 basis points could warrant consideration in December if inflation continues to run hotter than expected.

With inflation heading in the wrong direction and spreading out, the Fed has to unwind the trio of quarter-point cuts it made last year, and possibly go beyond that, Fed Governor Waller told CNBC.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that markets believe the U.S. central bank will have to hike more than Fed officials now expect.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said there's a need to tighten rates, but the central bank should proceed carefully and evaluate economic conditions.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said further rate hikes would be appropriate to cool inflation in a timely manner.

Economists believe the Federal Reserve might need to hike interest rates by a full percentage point or more to bring inflation back to 2 percent.