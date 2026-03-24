Gold Holds Steady With Middle East Tensions In Focus

(RTTNews) - Gold held steady on Tuesday as a sharp fall in oil prices in the previous session prompted traders to back off some of their more hawkish Federal Reserve bets.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,407.07 an ounce amid skepticism the U.S. and Iran were close to end of war talks. U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $4,411.30.

Gold prices have witnessed a sharp decline in March 2026, entering bear market territory after recording steepest monthly fall, pressured by a stronger dollar and fading rate cut expectations.

The dollar regained ground as investors remained skeptical of a swift resolution to the war in the Middle East.

After U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to postpone potential strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days, Iran denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States.

However, reports suggest the country is open to negotiations with tough conditions.

The White House has played down reports regarding possible U.S.-Iran talks in Pakistan, calling the situation "fluid" and diplomatically sensitive.

"These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the U.S. will not negotiate through the press," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"We are continuing our strikes against Iran and Lebanon without pause," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, adding he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about safeguarding vital interests.

Iran launched multiple waves of missiles at Israel this morning, Iranian state media reported.

As the war drags on, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are moving closer toward actively joining the fight against Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.