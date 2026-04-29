Gold Hovers Near One-month Low As Oil Prices Extend Rally On Supply Concerns

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were notably lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, and Brent crude prices remained elevated above $114 a barrel on mounting uncertainty around global supply.

Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $4,562.10 an ounce, hovering near one-month low amid inflation concerns and central bank policy uncertainty. U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $4,574.89.

The dollar was moderately higher against a basket of currencies while the 10-year Treasury yields were little changed at 4.358 percent.

The U.S.-Iran conflict showed little sign of resolution, with negotiations making limited progress and the crucial Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed, leaving investors wary of fresh supply shocks.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 3 percent toward $115 a barrel, hitting a four-year high and marking an eighth straight session of gains amid the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump was unhappy with Tehran's latest proposal to end the war and has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump claimed that Iran is in a "state of collapse" and was figuring out its leadership situation.

The Trump administration also stepped up pressure on Iran, warning global firms and governments of harsh sanctions over dealings with Iranian airlines, and threatening to sanction banks if they support Chinese private refiners buying Iranian oil.

Iran said the U.S. is no longer in a position to dictate policy to other nations. Iran's foreign minister said that the country's stance against the development of nuclear weapons will not significantly change, adding the countries that border the Gulf should draft a new protocol for the Strait of Hormuz after the war comes to an end.

In economic news, investors await cues from Jerome Powell's final FOMC meeting as Fed chair.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates steady later today due to lack of data confirming an inflationary shock.

Traders will parse the accompanying statement and Powell's subsequent press conference for clues on whether rate cuts have been derailed or just delayed.

The Bank of Canada will also announce its decision on the target for the overnight rate later today, while both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will make their monetary policy announcements on Thursday.