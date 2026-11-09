Gold Inches Higher As Dollar Steadies After Rally

(RTTNews) - Gold prices rose toward $4,100 an ounce on Monday as the U.S. dollar stabilized after climbing on stronger-than-expected employment data.

Spot gold rose 0.60 percent to $4,094.80 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $4,106.47.

The U.S. dollar gave back some of Friday's tech selloff and payrolls-driven gains as artificial intelligence stocks recovered some ground lost in last week's sell-off on fears that tighter regulations on data center construction, energy use, and development costs could slow the AI infrastructure boom.

After Friday's jobs data offered signs the U.S. labor market is strengthening and added to the case for a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve, investors now look to October U.S. inflation data and key tech earnings for further direction.

The U.S. consumer price inflation data is due on Tuesday, followed by the producer price inflation data on Friday.

China's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in October from 0.9 percent in September, the National Bureau of Statistics reported earlier today - missing analyst expectations of 0.8 percent.

The producer price index accelerated to 5.7 percent from 5.0 percent in September due to higher global oil and commodity costs.

Bond yields held steady, with the benchmark German 10-year yield hovering near multi-month lows, as Brent crude futures fell below $97 a barrel following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that renewed military strikes on Iran were "highly unlikely" while talks to end their eight-month-old conflict continue.

However, Trump left the door open for additional strikes, claiming three U.S. aircraft carriers were positioned in the region and that the U.S. had identified Iranian bridges and power plants as potential targets.

Meanwhile, ahead of a G7 meeting in France, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran talks have made no progress, describing Tehran's demands so far as unacceptable and warning that the U.S. could respond to threats against its forces.