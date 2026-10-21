Gold Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday amid reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in October and concerns about rising civil unrest in France and Italy.

Spot gold was largely unchanged at $4,121.91 an ounce while U.S. gold futures slipped 0.1 percent to $4,139.

The U.S. dollar held steady against most major currencies after slipping to a three-week low in the previous session.

As policymakers around the world debate the long-term dominance of the dollar, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said that the European Central Bank can strengthen the euro's global role and amplify the reach of its monetary policy by offering euro liquidity backstops to foreign central banks.

Yields on Eurozone government bonds rose while U.S. Treasury yields were little changed in early European trade.

Higher oil prices kept investors on edge as investors weighed conflicting headlines on efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the United States must end pressure and threats, cease regional pressure, and lift economic sanctions before any negotiations.

Iran's First Vice President said the country had "no choice but to exercise sovereignty" over the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating worries over supply risks.

Earlier, media reports suggested that a new peace proposal put forward by Qatar and Pakistan has received positive responses from Washington and Tehran, raising hopes that a breakthrough to halt the war could be announced possibly this week.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Qatar and Pakistani officials submitted a new peace proposal, offering a "middle ground" plan that meets the demands of both sides in a bid to prevent further scalation in the Middle East war.

As part of the de-escalation plan, it was said that Iran is considering a proposal to access about $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for renewed nuclear inspections.