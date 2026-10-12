12.10.2026 19:31:02

Gold Moving To The Downside As U.S. Dollar, Crude Oil Increase

(RTTNews) - Gold prices have moved to the downside over the course of the trading day on Monday, giving back ground after moving higher over the two previous sessions.

After seeing some strength overnight, the price of gold for December delivery has slid $26.10 or 0.6 percent to $4,190.20 an ounce.

The pullback by the price of gold comes amid an increase in the value of the U.S., with the U.S. dollar index climbing 0.3 percent to its highest level in well over a year.

A sharp increase by the price of crude oil is also weighing on gold prices, as U.S. crude oil futures surge by more than 2 percent.

Crude oil prices are jumping in reaction to news of Iran-backed Houthi militants' deadly attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The attack, which left 12 people dead and hundreds injured, is seen as a major escalation of the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Araba.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said Russia violated the energy ceasefire declared by President Donald Trump, attacking a gas-production facility in Ukraine.

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