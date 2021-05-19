Gold Port Corporation: Drill Purchased / Surface Sampling to Commence

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTC PINK: GPOTF) (the "Company") is providing a corporate update. The Company is pleased to announce it has purchased a Discovery 1 Core Rig from Multi-Power Products Inc., of Kelowna, British Columbia. The custom order rig will be track mounted to facilitate drilling at the Groete Gold Copper Project, Guyana. The entire package, including drill rods and bits, will provide a turnkey drill operation to the Company. Management have been assembling an exploration and drilling team sourcing experienced local Guyanese service contractors.

The project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold copper equivalent ounces within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold copper equivalent. A cutoff grade of 0.25 gold copper ounce per tonne equivalent, a gold price of $ US 1,275 per ounce and copper price of $ 3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P & E Mining Consultants Ltd., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

The first step prior to drilling will be a field check of drill sites, and site preparation as required. As confirmed during a prior field visit, none of the drill sites are within mining pits, and access is good. Concurrently, a surface sample program of select areas across the 3,421-acre Groete Gold Copper Project will be competed to identify potential additional drill targets outside of the known mineralized zone. Past surface work had identified three areas of interest, in addition to the known gold copper zone. Surface auger sampling will be conducted under the supervision of Mr. William Feyerabend, a director and Qualified Person to the Company.

Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

