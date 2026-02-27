27.02.2026 10:40:05

Gold Prices Hold Steady With Geopolitical Tensions In Focus

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday as a drop in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure from a stronger dollar.

Spot gold was marginally lower at $5,180.52 an ounce while U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1 percent to $5,197.16.

The U.S. dollar edged lower, but was set for a monthly gain, helped by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Concerns remain over possible U.S. military action involving Iran after diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran aimed at easing tensions over Tehran's nuclear program concluded on Thursday without an agreement.

Following meetings in Switzerland, an Omani mediator involved in the negotiations said the talks led to understanding on some issues and that the next round of talks will take place next week in Vienna.

Elsewhere, Pakistan has declared an open war against Afghanistan, launching Operation Ghazab Lil Haq with extensive airstrikes against Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia amid fierce border clashes.

In economic news, the U.S. Producer Price Index data will be in the spotlight later in the day amid tariff uncertainty and slowing economic momentum.

On Thursday, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 21st.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

