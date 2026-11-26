(RTTNews) - Gold prices were mixed on Thursday as the U.S. dollar regained some ground after a two-day corrective move on the back of falling Treasury yields.

Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $3,563 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.7 percent at $3,560 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar index was little changed around 103.75 in holiday-thinned trading after U.S.GDP and PCE inflation data reinforced views of a 25-bps rate hike in December and more tightening in 2027.

Amid inflation and interest rate concerns, investors were also reacting to the Trump Administration's proposal of new tariffs targeting some major trading partners over excess industrial capacity.

The proposed Section 301 tariffs are not yet in effect and are unlikely to be implemented before late January 2027, depending on the review process and bilateral trade negotiations. There is no fixed effective date stated in the notices.

On the geopolitical front, concerns intensified over potential supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery.