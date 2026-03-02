02.03.2026 10:29:48

Gold Prices Surge On Escalation Geopolitical Tensions

(RTTNews) - Gold prices surged on Monday as investors closely monitored escalating West Asian tensions.

Spot gold jumped 2.3 percent to $5,400.74 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 3.3 percent at $5,422.60.

The conflict in the region escalated further today after Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the conflict with Iran could go on for the next four weeks, raising concerns about a significant widening of hostilities in the region.

Elsewhere, tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have sharply escalated after Afghan Air Force attacked key Pakistani military installations, including the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi in response to the recent aerial incursions by the Pakistani military.

In economic news, the U.S. Labor Department's monthly jobs report along with other reports on retail sales, manufacturing and service sector activity will be in the spotlight this week amid considerable uncertainties over U.S. tariffs and Fed policy.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
