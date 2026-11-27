(RTTNews) - Gold prices rallied on Friday, recovering from their lowest levels since August 2025, due to a softer dollar and improving technology sentiment.

Spot gold jumped 3.1 percent to $3,679.61 an ounce, eyeing a modest weekly gain after hitting a 15-month low earlier this week on hawkish Fed bets. Gold futures for December delivery soared 4 percent to $3,677.20 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar index was little changed for the second consecutive session after scaling a 22-month peak earlier this week on expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening.

AI-driven market jitters eased after authorities in South Korea and China announced support measures.

South Korean authorities will meet financial industry leaders Monday to assess recent market conditions. It is believed that authorities would expand a state-backed 10 trillion-won market stabilization fund to stem a prolonged sell-off.

Elsewhere, China's State Council reaffirmed its support for the market, pledging new incremental capital market policies and a bigger role for the state-backed national team in stabilizing stocks.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off concerns about disruptions to oil exports following attacks on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Some operations at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery were temporarily halted after a hostile aerial projective struck the facility on Thursday.

Iran said mines had hit ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Russia extended a ban on jet fuel exports until March 31, 2027, after Ukraine attacks on Russian oil refineries forced several facilities to undergo maintenance.

Ukrainian drones struck targets in Russia's Tula Oblast and St. Petersburg overnight, but no casualties were reported.

Late Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said on PBS that the United States has "victory at hand" in the Iran conflict, while expressing uncertainty over whether Iran would accept the opportunity for a deal.