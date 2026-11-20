(RTTNews) - Gold prices were sharply lower on Friday and headed for their biggest weekly decline since March as hawkish Fed remarks signaled more interest-rate hikes in the coming months.

Spot gold was down 1.4 percent at $3.573 an ounce after falling to $3,514.63 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down 3.1 percent at $3,571.52 an ounce.

Bullion has lost more than 7 percent so far this week amid growing expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy.

After the release of hawkish Federal Reserve's October policy meeting minutes, investors are recalibrating their expectations pertaining to upcoming rate decisions.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson said stronger economic growth and a labor market at full employment meant inflation should remain the priority for monetary policymakers.

Ahead of the Fed's December meeting, she favored a gradual approach to rate increases, giving the economy time to adjust to higher short-term borrowing costs.

Financial markets have fully priced in a 25-basis point hike at the Fed's December meeting, with a small chance of a super-sized 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The next PCE inflation report is scheduled for release on November 25, with analysts expecting the report to show annual core inflation at 3.2 percent, well above the Fed's 2 percent target.

The U.S. dollar index held near a 19-month high and headed for a fourth weekly gain as AI jitters fueled safe-haven demand.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held near a one-week low on safe-haven bids as investors reassessed equity and AI-related risks.

On the geopolitical front, oil prices traded lower and headed for a third consecutive weekly decline after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was in no rush to decide on further military action against Iran and would wait to see what happens after the beginning of the new year.