(RTTNews) - Adding to the losses from yesterday's session, gold prices have moved lower on Wednesday as the U.S. administration announces fresh tariffs on several nations while investors assessed economic data releases that reinforced expectations of a rate hike in the U.S.

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery has edged lower by $25.60 (or 0.72%) to $3,552.30 per troy ounce.

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery has also tumbled by $0.717 (or 1.75%) to $40.250 per troy ounce.

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. was preparing to raise tariffs on dozens of countries, including China, contending that they offered more government subsidies and supported excess industrial production that the U.S. claims undercut American manufacturers.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer unveiled the findings of an investigation that his office opened on March 11 against 16 global economies, including China, India, and the European Union, and 14 other nations. The U.S. contended that these nations produced in excess and allowed their firms to flood global markets with cheaper goods.

U.S. President Donald Trump can impose tariffs under section 301 of the 1974 U.S. trade law.

The new taxes charged on imports to the U.S. are set to hit many of the country's biggest trading partners including China, the European Union and 12 other jurisdictions.

China is facing the highest rate of up to 40%, followed by Vietnam at up to 35% and then others facing either 20% or 25%. The fresh tariffs take effect from next year.

In the U.S. stock markets, the euphoria in the technology sector following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer waned within a day.

While shares of Nvidia slumped, shares of Anthropic, which soared after its largest Initial Public Offering last week, fell below the IPO price yesterday.

Investors are becoming anxious about the extraordinarily high valuations surrounding artificial intelligence-related stocks and are doubtful if the excess spending can deliver proportionate returns.

On the economic front, the U.S. Mortgage Bankers Association of America's Purchase Index increased to 151.60 on November 20 from 137.60 over the previous week.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, on a month-on-month basis, the U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.30% in October, matching market expectations.

On a year-on-year basis, the core PCE index increased 3.30% in October, up from 3.10% in September and slightly above market expectations of 3.20%.

The PCE price index increased 0.30% month-over-month in October 2026, following a 0.50% rise in September, and in line with market expectations.

On a year-on-year basis, the PCE inflation accelerated to 3.80% in October from 3.70% in August, in line with market expectations.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor revealed that the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell by 13,000 to 189,000 in the third week of November, well below market expectations of 200,000.

Continuing jobless claims decreased to 1,697,000 in the week ending November 14 from 1,792,000 in the previous week.

Expectations of higher U.S. interest rates added to the selling pressure on gold.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are currently betting on a 95.50% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate-hike at the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on December 8-9. The odds on the rates being held at the current level stand only at 4.50%.

Today, the WTI crude oil for December was last seen trading, up by $1.53 (or 1.86%), at $83.58 per barrel.

Today, the U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 103.55, up by 0.26 (or 0.25%) today.