Gold Slips As Investors Seek Clarity On US Rate Outlook

(RTTNews) - Gold prices fell toward $4,000 an ounce on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as widely expected, but offered little clarity on its next move.

Spot gold fell almost 1 percent to $4,027.08 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $4,040.62 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar index was holding ground after posting modest losses the previous day as the Fed kept interest rates unchanged despite persistent inflation and dissents from Fed governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack.

The Fed upgraded its assessment of economic activity to "strong" from "solid," while acknowledging inflation remains elevated.

Chair Kevin Warsh gave no clear signal of a December hike, reiterating opposition to issuing forward guidance.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets currently expect a 78 percent probability of a December rate hike, down from about 84 percent before the meeting.

The release of U.S. PCE inflation data later in the day could sway the Fed's future decisions.

Investors also await the European Central Bank's interest-rate announcement as well as President Christine Largarde's comments on the French bond crisis later in the day for direction.

Market participants widely expect a rate hold from the ECB but still look for clues on the trajectory going forward amid questions about bond-market turmoil in France.

In geopolitical news, Brent crude prices traded lower in early European trade, moving away from four-year highs following fresh diplomatic efforts to end the war in the Middle East.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Teheran continued to give diplomacy a chance. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President JD Vance had reached out to Iranian national security official Mohsen Rezaei.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that negotiations were underway through mediators but stressed he didn't know whether they would bear fruit.

Global commodity prices are set to surge 23 percent in 2026 as a result of global conflicts and EI Nino, the World Bank said in a report.