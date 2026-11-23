(RTTNews) - Partially offsetting the losses from previous two sessions, gold prices have surged on Monday after oil-linked inflationary pressures lowered following a sharp tumble in crude oil prices, bringing down high U.S. interest rate concerns. Investors analyzed the remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump to hold plans on Iran until January 1 with cautious optimism.

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery has soared by $140.00 (or 3.96%) to $3,670.90 per troy ounce.

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery has also surged by $2.099 (or 5.09%) to $43.350 per troy ounce.

Over the last week, gold prices came under pressure as investors moved away from technology sector stocks due to doubts over returns on the excessive spending on artificial intelligence related infrastructures.

Yesterday, billionaire Elon Musk warned that the AI industry could face a severe cash crunch as tech companies are vying with one another to build data centers.

Traders covered the losses due to the sharp sell-off by raising cash from gold and other assets.

Today, investors saw an opportunity to buy gold at lower prices and the buying spree supported the yellow metal prices.

Focus of investors is now on the upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditures price index to be released on Wednesday as it could throw more light on how the U.S. Federal Reserve plans with its monetary policy.

Traders continue to factor in 96.10% chances for a 25-basis-point interest rate hike in the upcoming December 8-9 meeting of the Fed, according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool. However, the expectations for a half-point hike in December have fallen sharply to 3.90%.

Yesterday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Fed might risk hurting the economy by overtightening its monetary policy in its need to combat inflation.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index decreased to 0.06 in October from 0.05 in September, suggesting a cooling in economic activity.

On Thursday, in separate interviews with Reuters, Fox News, and Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that he will wait until 2027 on taking a decision on Iran.

Trump observed that he is not going to rush on any plans on Iran and wanted to see what happens after January 1, 2027.

The importance of the date is unclear so far. However, traders are divided on whether Trump would stick to the timeline and not pursue any attacks on Iran or alter his plans suddenly.

Today, the WTI crude oil for December was last seen trading, down by $2.39 (or 2.87%), at $81.02 per barrel.

Meanwhile late Friday, Financial Times reported that senior officials in the U.S. and Israel were urging Trump to restart the strikes on Iran as the American military planners warned that the forces risk becoming overextended if the stalemate continues into the new year.

Reportedly, the U.S. Central Command has briefed American officials that the toll on forces from a sustained military build-up through the end of December could erode military-readiness.

Again in an interview with Fox News, Trump warned that he is inclined to order military strikes against Iran after the new year if both nations fail to reach an agreement.

Accusing Iranian negotiators of stalling the diplomatic process after the recent U.S. mid-term elections, Trump dismissed the ongoing diplomatic talks with Iran as meaningless. Appearing frustrated, Trump claimed that Iranians only talk all the time.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that Iran would not tolerate the ongoing blockade and use all tools at its disposal to confront the U.S. aggression.

Responding to this, Trump stated that if Iran tested the limits of U.S. naval blockade, it would be see the bottom of the sea.