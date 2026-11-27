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27.11.2026 18:01:15
Gold Stocks Leading Extended Advance On Bay Street
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved sharply during trading on Friday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has seen further upside in recent trading, reaching new highs for the session. The index is currently up 387.36 points or 1.1 percent at 34,814.24.
The extended upward move on Bay Street comes amid a rally by gold stocks, which are moving sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal.
With U.S. gold futures surging by 2.6 percent on the day, the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index has spiked by 4 percent.
Significant strength is also visible among technology stocks, which continue to recover from the sell-off seen earlier this month. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index is up by 2.3 percent.
Healthcare stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, while consumer staples stocks have shown a notable move to the downside.
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