(RTTNews) - Gold prices have slumped on Thursday as expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve grew stronger after the release of fresh minutes from October meeting, which revealed that all participants sought for an increase in the interest rates.

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery has tumbled by $61.20 (or 1.64%) to $3,680.70 per troy ounce.

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery has also slumped by $0.684 (or 1.52%) to $44.375 per troy ounce.

Following a 25-basis-point increase in September, the Federal Open Market Committee had voted 10-2 to keep its benchmark overnight borrowing rate, locked in the 3.75% and 4.00% range in October.

Yesterday, the newly released minutes of the Fed's October meeting indicated that the Fed may tighten the policy further as all participants seemed to have suggested that further hikes would be more appropriate to stem inflation.

Besides the geopolitical concerns and oil-price instability, the officials also expressed their worries over artificial intelligence becoming a driver of inflation.

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller remarked that a half-percentage point increase in the central bank's benchmark rate is probably necessary at its December meeting.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 96.40% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate-hike at the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on December 8-9. The odds on a half-point hike stand at 3.60%.

The Consumer Price Index in October increased 0.40% for all items and 0.30% for the core products (which excludes food and energy). Both the numbers came in 0.10% higher than expected.

Today, the U.S. Department of Labor's data showed that the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased by 1,000 to 203,000 in the second week of November, slightly above median expectations for 197,000.

Continuing claims increased to 1,763,000 in the week ending November 7 from 1,693,000 in the previous week, and above forecasts of 1,710,000.

On the geopolitical front, after announcing last week that the U.S. is no longer interested in seeking a deal with Iran, market participants were awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's next moves.

Yesterday, in an interview with Fox News, Trump observed that there are indications that Iran may be working to develop biological or chemical weapons as its nuclear weapons have been rendered incapable for usage following the U.S. attacks over recent months.

The New York Times reported that pressured by Israel, the U.S. is planning new strikes on Iran. Reportedly, Trump is assessing warnings from Israel that Iran is reconstructing its drones and missiles and advancing its chemical and biological weapon programmes.

Apparently, Trump stated that he will discuss Iran conflict with his counterparts from China and Russia.

Today, following a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, in China's south-eastern Guangdong province, Trump left for the U.S.

The Strait of Hormuz crisis which began in late February continues to threaten shipping traffic.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced that three oil tankers that ignored Iran's warnings while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz hit naval mines in the Iran-restricted eastern section of the channel.

Today, the WTI crude oil for December was last seen trading, down by $0.87 (or 1.04%), at $84.13 per barrel.