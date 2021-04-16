Golden Agri-Resources launches a new, informative, and user-friendly website

SHANGHAI, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) for the first time launches a website covering its entire global business with a new, modern and dynamic layout in Chinese at https://www.goldenagri.com.sg/cn/. This update aims at helping users find information through easy-to-use web navigation and features. The refined design and better-organised structure of information will ensure a seamless experience for visitors when surfing the website.

"We recognise that user experience is highly critical for a website. Users do not want to spend a lot of time looking for specific information on the internet. GAR's new website is designed to make it easier for users to find and get the information they need. Usefulness, performance, and efficiency hold the key to creating a good website," explained Karen Teh, Head of Branding and Production at GAR.

Karen added, "We'd like to change the common perception that the palm oil industry is out-dated and dull. The use of technology plays a highly significant role in both running our operations and delivering information to the public."

Presented in English as well, GAR's new website offers the following features:

Products & Services page displays a wide range of sustainably produced palm oil products and their derivatives. Food producers, consumers, and potential customers will now find it easier to obtain detailed information about the company's various offerings, from cooking oils and margarines, oleochemicals, and biodiesel to sugar distribution across 70 countries worldwide.

Suppliers page provides suppliers with 24-hour support to help them adopt sustainable practices. Interested suppliers can now register on the website to be GAR's suppliers and find out more about how the company is transforming the palm oil supply chain.

Work with Us page invites the younger generation who is building their career and wants to contribute to developing a sustainable agribusiness. At GAR, there is a wide range of career opportunities available to graduates and professionals who wish to make their mark in the fields of agronomy, biotechnology, food technology, and many more.

The website offers another unique feature, which is the listen function. On the Blog page, users can click on the listen button to have the text read out automatically. This feature will help users with visual impairment and for those multitasking or on the go.

The estimated reading time feature tells the users how much time is required to read a document or article, enabling users to decide if they have the time to read it now or save it for later.

"There has been a lot of disinformation spreading worldwide concerning palm oil. We believe that GAR's website serves as an effective platform and tool in showcasing the day-to-day contribution of over 170,000 of our people behind responsible palm oil production," Karen concluded.

Next up, GAR is planning to revamp the Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food/PT SMART Tbk website, which is bilingual, i.e. Indonesian and English.

About Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAR)

GAR is one of the leading palm oil plantation companies with a total planted area of 535,923 hectares (including plasma smallholders) as at 31 December 2020, located in Indonesia. It has integrated operations focused on the production and distribution of an extensive portfolio of palm-based products.

Founded in 1996, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and has a market capitalisation of US$1.5 billion as at 31 December 2020. Flambo International Limited, an investment company, is currently GAR's largest shareholder, with a 50.52 percent stake. GAR has several subsidiaries, including PT SMART Tbk which was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1992.

GAR is focused on responsible palm oil production. In Indonesia, its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees; processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel; refining CPO into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals; as well as merchandising palm products globally. GAR's products are delivered to a diversified customer base in over 70 countries through its global distribution network with shipping and logistics capabilities, destination marketing, on-shore refining and ex-tank operations in many countries. GAR also has complementary businesses such as soybean-based products in China, sunflower-based products in India, as well as sugar businesses.

SOURCE Golden Agri-Resources