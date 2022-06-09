Golden Bear Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Modernize Claims IT Operations

Golden Bear Insurance Company (Golden Bear), a leading provider of commercial property and casualty, professional liability, and residential insurance, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Golden Bear has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims management, simplify IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to policyholders. The company plans to implement ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud simultaneously across all lines of business. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner Blackcomb Consultants will be leading the implementation project.

By selecting ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud, Golden Bear will also have access to Explore, Canvas, Compare, and Predict to monitor and benchmark business performance, manage catastrophes seamlessly, and better predict claims outcomes. The company will also be able to leverage CustomerEngage, ProducerEngage, and VendorEngage to offer a smooth omnichannel digital experiences to its policyholders, agents, and vendors.

"We selected Guidewire for its market leadership, product maturity, and track record of successful implementation projects. None of the other P&C industry cloud providers we looked at measured up to Guidewire,” said Stacey Jackson, Esq., general counsel, Golden Bear. "Subscribing to ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud fits with our overall business and IT strategy since our other custom-built systems for underwriting and accounting are also cloud-based.”

Jackson added, "Guidewire Cloud will provide us with simple efficiencies like streamlining intake and distribution of claims to individual adjusters. It will also provide us with critical day-to-day reports, dashboards, and next-generation predictive analytics and give us the capability of using predictive models that can be compared with industry averages. All of that is beautifully organized and presented in Guidewire Cloud so that we have real-time information that we can send to our leadership team or underwriters for their decision-making, as well as to our insureds to help them make better risk management decisions. We will be able to harness the power of Guidewire to do great things for our insureds.”

"We look forward to helping Golden Bear implement ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud,” said Victor Voss, managing partner and principal consultant, Blackcomb Consultants. "By selecting Guidewire and Blackcomb, Golden Bear will be better able to continue to address the specific needs of its customers in a rapidly-changing insurance market.”

"We are pleased to welcome Golden Bear to the Guidewire customer community and to the Guidewire Cloud,” said John Mullen, president and chief revenue officer, Guidewire. "We appreciate the mission critical capabilities that will run on Guidewire cloud services, and we look forward to helping Golden Bear deliver on the promise of serving their customers.”

About Golden Bear Insurance Company

Golden Bear Insurance Company was founded by Michael J. Hall on the simple principle that people and their businesses need insurance products that meet their expectations. To that end, he prepared a comprehensive library of insurance products and developed a skilled team of knowledgeable underwriters and claims consultants so that Golden Bear could deliver on the promise of customer care.

Over the past four decades, Golden Bear has grown and continues to thrive under the leadership of our founder’s son, Rupert C. Hall.

For more information, please visit https://www.goldenbear.com/.

About Blackcomb Consultants

Founded in 2011, Blackcomb Consultants is an Advantage Level Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting provider focused on providing end-to-end technology advisory, planning and implementation solutions and services to the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. With offices located in Chicago, Dallas, Bangalore, India, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Blackcomb offers a range of services to support business transformation initiatives for Property and Casualty insurers, regardless of their size or internal capabilities. Key offerings include core systems implementations, Guidewire upgrades, production support, cloud-hosted services, performance improvement and organizational change management. The company’s management team is made up of ex-Insurance Company technology executives, with unparalleled levels of expertise.

Blackcomb’s ultimate goal is to offer its clients a perfect fit when it comes to a go-to technology partner, resulting in ideal, long-term relationships. The company is privately held. For more information, please visit BlackcombConsultants.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

