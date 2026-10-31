Anduril Aktie
WKN DE: AND000 / ISIN: NET000AND000
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31.10.2026 12:15:00
Golden Dome Is a $185 Billion Program, but Anduril Is Private. Here Are the 3 Public Companies Building It.
Geopolitical tensions are high, and the U.S. is investing heavily to ensure its national security. Central to this is the Golden Dome Initiative, a multi-layered homeland missile defense system designed to intercept aerial attacks from adversaries.
The Pentagon's ambitious Golden Dome initiative could be one of the largest defense programs in U.S. history, with a projected cost starting around $185 billion. Over the long term, maintenance, replenishment, and sustainment could cost $1.2 trillion over 20 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Privately held Anduril is helping develop the system, but public-market investors still have opportunities to participate. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) are three defense leaders positioned to benefit as the Golden Dome takes shape.
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