Golden Dome Is a $185 Billion Program, but Anduril Is Private. Here Are the 3 Public Companies Building It.

Geopolitical tensions are high, and the U.S. is investing heavily to ensure its national security. Central to this is the Golden Dome Initiative, a multi-layered homeland missile defense system designed to intercept aerial attacks from adversaries.

The Pentagon's ambitious Golden Dome initiative could be one of the largest defense programs in U.S. history, with a projected cost starting around $185 billion. Over the long term, maintenance, replenishment, and sustainment could cost $1.2 trillion over 20 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Privately held Anduril is helping develop the system, but public-market investors still have opportunities to participate. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) are three defense leaders positioned to benefit as the Golden Dome takes shape.

Continue reading