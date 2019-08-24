Golden Gate BPO Solutions Ranked for 4th Straight Year on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Golden Gate BPO Solutions is No. 1743 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being on the Inc. 5000 list for the 4th consecutive year is an achievement I am proud of most because it speaks to the job creation we have been able to accomplish across the globe with our incredible team, business partners and extraordinary clients," said Stephen Ferber, founder and CEO. "As long as we stay innovative and continue to provide our clients with an outstanding and customized outsourcing alternative to the large global category killer players, we should be able to carry this growth momentum forward serving those Fortune 500 and middle market companies who demand more than commodity-type delivery from their outsourced customer service providers."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Golden Gate BPO Solutions provides high quality and customized multichannel outsourced contact center solutions through its specialized and regional contact center partners. Each operating center is able to focus on delivering the highest level of customer experience, whether the objectives are sales, customer care, retention, technical support or the entire customer relationship journey.

We understand what contact center commoditization feels like, standardization to the point of lack of flexibility and with the larger global "category killer" firms emphasizing their own short terms financial goals ahead of their clients' goals and priorities, so we created Golden Gate BPO Solutions as a competitive alternative.

Our customer engagement centers are located in the United States, Belize, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Philippines and South Africa, from which we offer multilingual voice, email, web chat, social media, back-office, online help desk and automated support.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

