03.11.2022 19:43:00
Golden Gate Global Receives Form I-956 Regional Center Approval for its California Regional Center
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Global is pleased to announce that USCIS confirmed that Halic Capital, LLC (the regional center that sponsors Brooklyn Basin Project G and Project H), a Golden Gate Global affiliate, was approved as a regional center under the new EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) for the entire State of California.
The Form I-956 approval that Golden Gate Global received is one of the very first issued to regional centers under the RIA. Immigrant investors under the newly reauthorized EB-5 regional center program can file their I-526E petitions immediately for Golden Gate Global's current investment opportunity: Brooklyn Basin Phase 2.
Brooklyn Basin Phase 2 is Golden Gate Global's new investment opportunity in 2022. Only 15 minutes from downtown San Francisco, Brooklyn Basin is a new waterfront neighborhood in Oakland, California, surrounded by open space and stunning views of San Francisco Bay and the East Bay hills. Brooklyn Basin is a phased, master-planned development comprised of 12 development parcels and additional open spaces totaling approximately 64 acres of waterfront property bounded by Embarcadero Road and the Oakland Estuary.
The Brooklyn Basin Phase 2 project is located in a TEA (Targeted Employment Area), thereby qualifying for an investment of US$800,000. The EB-5 project consists of two multifamily developments on parcel G ("Project G") and parcel H ("Project H") within the Brooklyn Basin community, an initiative of Signature Development Group. For more information on Brooklyn Basin Phase 2, click here.
New EB-5 investors should begin their due diligence process now for the best chance to secure a unit in Brooklyn Basin Phase 2. Golden Gate Global has a global team to assist investors in Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.About Golden Gate Global
Golden Gate Global is an award-winning regional center operator headquartered in San Francisco, California. Established in 2011, Golden Gate Global has been offering EB-5 visa opportunities through institutional quality real estate projects with partners such as Lennar Corporation, JMA Ventures, Sacramento Kings, and Signature Development Group to EB-5 investors from all over the world. Golden Gate Global enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has been successful servicing over 1,300 EB-5 investors.
For more information: +1 (415) 986-8888 / info@3gfund.com / www.3gfund.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-gate-global-receives-form-i-956-regional-center-approval-for-its-california-regional-center-301668208.html
SOURCE Golden Gate Global
