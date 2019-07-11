Golden Queen to Transfer Exchange Listing, Consolidate Shares and Change Name

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:GQM | OTCQX:GQMNF) ("Golden Queen" or "the Company") announces that effective at the close on July 25, 2019, the Company will delist its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Effective July 26, 2019, the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's listing is being transferred as the Company no longer holds an active business operation or assets, other than cash, following the sale of its subsidiary Golden Queen Mining Holdings Inc. ("GQM Holdings").

Concurrent with the listing on the NEX, the Company will complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding shares on the basis of 10 existing shares for each new share, and change its name to Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. Following the consolidation, Golden Queen will have approximately 13,532,266 shares outstanding.

In connection with the sale of GQM Holdings, the Company is proceeding to issue a total of 13,396,943 pre-consolidation shares (1,339,694 shares post-consolidation) to Maxit Capital LP for providing financial advisory services relating to the sale of the mining subsidiary.

Golden Queen is currently evaluating possible opportunities for the future of the Company and will provide a corporate update as soon as possible.

