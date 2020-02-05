Goldfish Swim School Makes Waves in Arizona; First Location to Open Summer 2020

PHOENIX, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, has announced rapid expansion plans for Arizona with goals to bring 10 locations to the state over the next several years, specifically targeting the greater Phoenix area. Arizona's first Goldfish Swim School is slated to debut in Scottsdale this June.

Kickstarting franchise development is local entrepreneur Sherry Scott. The longtime resident of the Scottsdale community is bringing the first Goldfish Swim School to the state and is scheduled to open its doors this June. The swim school is situated at Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center (7000 E. Mayo Blvd). Community members are encouraged to sign their kids up for lessons during the pre-sale period beginning this April. Goldfish Swim School-North Scottsdale may be reached at 480-687-8710 or at www.GoldfishSwimSchool.com. Additionally, Sherry and her husband are owners of four pediatric dental offices throughout Phoenix and San Antonio. Together, they are passionate about giving back to the community and helping to improve the lives of children.

"Instilling confidence in children is such a rewarding experience and we are grateful to have the opportunity to bring such an incredible and necessary business, like Goldfish Swim School, to the Scottsdale community," said Sherry Scott. "Swimming is a lifesaving skill every child deserves to have access to and Goldfish Swim School has found a way to make it fun and memorable for children."

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching more than 138,000 children each week how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

The brand's commitment to innovation and keeping a keen eye on the ever-changing landscape of the space, has been a key factor of its success. With 100 locations open and operating across North America and an additional 129 in development, Goldfish Swim School is continuing its rapid franchise development through 2020 with eyes on Arizona. The state is home to large, metropolitan areas where swim safety is critically important. With such a large population of children and parents, on top of the ideal climate for pools, the greater Phoenix region proves to be an ideal target market for franchise expansion.

"The positive business climate and community-focused neighborhoods directly align with the supportive atmosphere of our schools – making the region an ideal expansion market for Goldfish Swim School," said Dan Israel, Vice President of Franchising at Goldfish Swim School. "We are searching for local entrepreneurs who share our passion for water safety and community engagement. As we continue to grow, it's more important than ever we partner with franchisees who believe in our mission and vision."

The successful growth achieved by the brand has been touted in the franchise space, with two recent award wins. Goldfish Swim School ranked in the top 10 on Franchise Times' top forty Fast & Serious List. The annual ranking is calculated based on a proprietary 10-point formula to narrow down the smartest-growing franchise brands based on franchise sales, unit growth and more. Additionally, Goldfish Swim School ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, making it one of the most competitive rankings. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks Goldfish Swim School at No. 28, and first in the Swimming Lessons Category.

The company is seeking qualified and engaged individuals who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with over 100 locations open and 129 in development across 35 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Goldfish currently teaches more than 138,000 students per week to swim and be safer in and around the water. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its 2020 Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' 2020 Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's 2019 Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with 100 schools open, and an additional 100+ in development in more than 35 states and Canada.

