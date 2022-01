Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The holiday weekend didn't leave Wall Street investors in a particularly good mood, as a sustained push higher in long-term interest rates continued to weigh on the stock market. As of shortly before 9 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) futures were down 278 points to 35,518. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had lost 42 points to 4,612, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were off 220 points to 15,376.Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.