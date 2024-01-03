|
03.01.2024 19:10:55
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Raises $650 Mln For Life Sciences Fund
(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Wednesday announced that it has raised $650 million for a new fund that will invest in startups related to the life sciences sector.
Life Sciences I fund is managed by the Life Sciences Investing Group at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, established in 2021 and led by Amit Sinha.
Amit Sinha, head of Life Sciences Investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: "We are in a golden era of innovation in the life sciences, where technological breakthroughs are creating new approaches to diagnosing and treating disease. We believe the current environment provides an attractive opportunity for investing in the next generation of leading life sciences companies. Through our global platform, we seek to be a capital provider of choice and help our companies realize their full potential."
Life Sciences I has already committed about $90 million across 5 portfolio companies at the forefront of life sciences innovation: MOMA Therapeutics, Nested Therapeutics, TORL Biotherapeutics, Septerna and Rapport Therapeutics.
