Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
|
16.02.2026 11:15:00
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Says the Tech Sell-Off Is "Too Broad"
When deciding whether to buy or sell stocks, it's good to get a wide range of perspectives. No one CEO or industry executive will be right about everything. But when the head of a major Wall Street bank speaks up about a tech sector sell-off, retail investors should pay attention.On Tuesday, David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, spoke at a conference hosted by UBS. He expressed optimism about the overall U.S. economy and said the macro environment facing investors is "very good broadly."But he sounded more skeptical about the current tech sell-off. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down by around 2% year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which is close to flat. Many well-known software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks have been hit particularly hard due to fears that their business models are about to be disrupted by ever-more-capable artificial intelligence (AI) tools.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
