Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.06.2026 16:22:46
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Thinks There's Enough "Greed" to Absorb the SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic IPOs
David Solomon is the CEO of one of the world's largest and most powerful financial institutions, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). A key part of the company's business is investment banking. When asked about the market's ability to absorb a string of large initial public offerings (IPOs), including SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, Solomon was very upbeat.Essentially, he believes that "greed" is running high today. But there was a hidden warning in his comments, as well, for anyone who remembers the dot-com bubble.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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