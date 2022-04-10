|
10.04.2022 14:00:00
Goldman Sachs Could See Synergies From Recent Acquisition
Goldman Sachs' (NYSE: GS) recent FinTech acquisition is among its top five asset management transactions. In this clip from "The M&A Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 1, Motley Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Jason Hall discuss Goldman Sachs' acquisition of NextCapital and how it fits into its asset management business.Toby Bordelon: The one that was recently announced, Goldman Sachs is buying a company called NextCapital. NextCapital is a robo-advisor, but they are targeted. I'm talking about two of these, so NextCapital is targeted more. What they do is, they provide automated advice to corporate retirement plan participants. If your company has a 401(k) plan or return plan, they might use NextCapital to provide some automated advice to that plan. That's what they do. Founded in 2014, they raised, I think, $85 million last year or two years ago in 2020. That was their last financing round. The terms aren't disclosed. I don't know how much Goldman's paying for this.Continue reading
