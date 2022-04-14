14.04.2022 13:47:02

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.83 billion, or $10.76 per share. This compares with $6.71 billion, or $18.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.9% to $12.93 billion from $17.70 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.83 Bln. vs. $6.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $10.76 vs. $18.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $8.82 -Revenue (Q1): $12.93 Bln vs. $17.70 Bln last year.

