15.01.2026 13:51:37

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.384 billion, or $14.01 per share. This compares with $3.923 billion, or $11.95 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $13.454 billion from $13.869 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.384 Bln. vs. $3.923 Bln. last year. -EPS: $14.01 vs. $11.95 last year. -Revenue: $13.454 Bln vs. $13.869 Bln last year.

On January 14, the Board increased the quarterly dividend to $4.50 per share from $4 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 30, to shareholders of record as of March 2.

GS was up by 0.26% at $935.14 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen um Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
