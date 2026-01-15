Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
|
15.01.2026 13:51:37
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $4.384 billion, or $14.01 per share. This compares with $3.923 billion, or $11.95 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $13.454 billion from $13.869 billion last year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $4.384 Bln. vs. $3.923 Bln. last year. -EPS: $14.01 vs. $11.95 last year. -Revenue: $13.454 Bln vs. $13.869 Bln last year.
On January 14, the Board increased the quarterly dividend to $4.50 per share from $4 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 30, to shareholders of record as of March 2.
GS was up by 0.26% at $935.14 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachs
|
18:01
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Gewinne in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Solomon’s third act at Goldman Sachs may be the most dramatic (Financial Times)
|
15.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Goldman Sachs-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Goldman Sachs von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Gewinne in New York: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Ausblick: Goldman Sachs zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Goldman Sachs
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.24
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.07.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Goldman Sachs
|833,00
|-0,58%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen um Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.