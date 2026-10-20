Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
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20.10.2026 23:30:00
Goldman Sachs Is Paying Up to $2.25 Billion for a $30 Billion ETF Business. Is That Enough to Lift the Stock Back to a Record by 2028?
Sometimes, it's a buyer's market. On other occasions, it's a seller's market. In the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) industry in 2026, it's both.
This year, eight ETF issuers have been acquired or are in the process of being acquired. Three others were purchased in the fourth quarter of 2025, so it's fair to say this is a busy stretch of ETF industry consolidation. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is participating in that trend.
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Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachs
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18:00
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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16.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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15.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Goldman Sachs-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Goldman Sachs-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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15.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones beginnt Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
|Aktie im Aufwind: Goldman Sachs profitiert vom florierenden Aktienhandel (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Goldman Sachs
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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