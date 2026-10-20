Goldman Sachs Is Paying Up to $2.25 Billion for a $30 Billion ETF Business. Is That Enough to Lift the Stock Back to a Record by 2028?

Sometimes, it's a buyer's market. On other occasions, it's a seller's market. In the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) industry in 2026, it's both.

This year, eight ETF issuers have been acquired or are in the process of being acquired. Three others were purchased in the fourth quarter of 2025, so it's fair to say this is a busy stretch of ETF industry consolidation. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is participating in that trend.

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