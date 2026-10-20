Goldman Sachs Aktie

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WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040

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20.10.2026 23:30:00

Goldman Sachs Is Paying Up to $2.25 Billion for a $30 Billion ETF Business. Is That Enough to Lift the Stock Back to a Record by 2028?

Sometimes, it's a buyer's market. On other occasions, it's a seller's market. In the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) industry in 2026, it's both.

This year, eight ETF issuers have been acquired or are in the process of being acquired. Three others were purchased in the fourth quarter of 2025, so it's fair to say this is a busy stretch of ETF industry consolidation. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is participating in that trend.

Goldman Sachs is acquiring NEOS Investments, but alone, that deal won't send the stock back to its all-time high. Image source: Getty Images

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Goldman Sachs 790,00 0,38% Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Floating Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Ser -A- 19,20 -0,05% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Floating Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Ser -A-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Ser -D- 18,68 -0,16% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Ser -D-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Flt Rt Non-Cum Pfd Series -C- 19,65 0,61% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Flt Rt Non-Cum Pfd Series -C-

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