Goldman Sachs Is Taking its Medicine. That's Good News for Shareholders.

After seeing its consumer banking efforts struggle immensely in recent years, the investment banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) announced at its investor day in February that it would pull back from its consumer banking ambitions, which it launched in 2016.The unit lost billions in recent years with its high expenses, and many shareholders do not appear to have been on board from the get-go. However, at investor day it was somewhat unclear how long it would take Goldman to wind down its consumer banking efforts considering the current environment.But in its first-quarter earnings report, it is now much more clear that management is taking its medicine and moving to wind down most of the business sooner rather than later. That's good news for shareholders. Here's why.Continue reading