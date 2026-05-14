UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
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14.05.2026 10:44:00
Goldman Sachs Just Added UnitedHealth (UNH) to Its Conviction List. Here's Why the Stock Could Soar.
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) ranks among the Wall Street elite. When the investment bank likes a given stock, it's a big deal. But when Goldman Sachs puts a stock on its conviction list, it's a really big deal.Last week, Goldman Sachs added UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) to its U.S. conviction list. UnitedHealth Group is the largest U.S. health insurer and the world's fourth-largest healthcare company by market cap. However, its stock has taken investors on a rollercoaster ride over the last 18 months.But a top Wall Street firm now believes UnitedHealth is one of the best stocks on the market to buy. Here's why that confidence could be well-placed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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