Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
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28.05.2026 13:15:00
Goldman Sachs Just Did a Huge Shake Up of Its Crypto Portfolio. Here's What It Means.
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) just gave crypto investors one of the clearest institutional signals of the year, and, somewhat surprisingly, it wasn't a bullish endorsement of the usual suspects. The bank's Form 13F from Q1 2026, which discloses positions as of March 31, shows it fully liquidated its holdings in both XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while also slashing its Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETF exposure by roughly 70%. It also opened a new position in a digital asset treasury (DAT) company that's accumulating Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), a popular decentralized crypto exchange for trading crypto derivatives.Goldman's moves here aren't random trims. The reshuffling of the roster maps to a changing set of narratives across the crypto sector, wherein yesterday's institutional darlings like Ethereum, Solana, and XRP are losing favor to emerging protocols with stronger mechanisms for holders to capture value. Let's dig into what Goldman sold, what it bought, and where the sector might be headed next.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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