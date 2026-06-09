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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 21:30:00
Goldman Sachs Just Made a Bold Statement About SpaceX. Here's Why I'm Not Buying It
Banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is the lead underwriter for the historic SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) happening on June 12, so its main job is to market it and pitch it to institutions.And while many may be focusing on SpaceX's space exploration and Starlink businesses, Goldman Sachs thinks SpaceX's AI segment -- which it acquired through the merger with Elon Musk's other company, xAI -- could grow 100-fold by 2030.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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