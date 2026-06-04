Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
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04.06.2026 21:05:54
Goldman Sachs Just Predicted SpaceX's AI Revenue Will Be This Number By 2030
SpaceX has officially kicked off its road show, in which it will market its colossal initial public offering to prospective institutional investors.Media outlets have reported that SpaceX is officially planning to raise $75 billion. Underwriters will have the option to purchase an additional $11.2 billion in shares, with a target valuation of $1.77 trillion.To pitch the largest IPO ever, investment bankers at Goldman Sachs are reportedly throwing out some pretty enormous growth projections for the company’s artificial intelligence unit, according to a report from the Financial Times.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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