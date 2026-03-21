Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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21.03.2026 05:30:00
Goldman Sachs Just Sounded the Alarm on Private Credit. Here Are 2 Things Investors Need to Know.
The private credit market doesn't get much attention from retail investors in ordinary circumstances, but the current market environment is looking increasingly extraordinary.The private credit market is generally only open to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, and typically provides high interest rates to investors for illiquid loans. However, recently, the private credit market has begun looking distressed as it's closely tied to the software industry, and the same nervousness that has led to software stocks falling on fears of AI disruption is causing some investors to mark private loans down, reflecting those risks, and it could lead to a downward spiral.Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon commented on these risks in his annual shareholder letter, published on Friday, and said that concerns around private credit, including about underwriting quality and exposure to software that could be disrupted by AI, were a reminder that "the credit cycle has not been repealed," meaning it's at risk of going through a default cycle. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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